The I-10 interchange at Highway 181 in Malbis will close for a few days as crews work on the diverging diamond configuration.
The Alabama Department of Transportation said the interchange will close on Sunday, June 28, at 9 p.m.
Drivers on the north side of I-10 will be rerouted to Highway 31, while drivers on the south side will take Highway 90. Drivers will then get on I-10 using the interchange in Daphne.
The Malbis exit is expected to open in the diverging diamond configuration on Wednesday, July 1, at 5 a.m.
More work will be needed in the weeks after that as crews place concrete islands, the final asphalt layer, permanent striping, and completes the installation of permanent signals.
