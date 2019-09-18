MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A man accused of participating with a shootout with police at the R.V. Taylor public housing complex last month pleaded not guilty to federal gun charges.
Andrew Mitchell faces charges in federal court of receiving a firearm while under indictment for a felony and possession of a stolen firearm.
Law enforcement officials accuse Mitchell of trading gunfire with officers patrolling near the public housing development on Aug. 8. Officers shot Mitchell during the exchange.
The federal indictment accuses Mitchell of possessing a .40 caliber pistol that had been reported stolen. They also say he was prohibited from having any firearm because he was under indictment on a robbery charge in Mobile County Circuit Court.
A federal magistrate judge took Mitchell’s plea and set his trial for November. Co-defendant Johnny Vail, who was with Mitchell at the time of the shootout, also is scheduled to go on trial in November.
Mitchell also faces attempted murder charges in state court.
