OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A man being detained this morning by three Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies sprayed pepper spray in their faces and swung at one of them before being tased and taken into custody, according to the agency.

OCSO deputies were responding to a complaint in reference to 32-year old Sean Perkins, who had set up a makeshift camp on military property off Martin Luther King Boulevard near Fort Walton Beach, authorities said. He was being detained for trespassing, misuse of 911, and a pedestrian violation around 6:30 Wednesday morning, the OCSO said.

Deputies said Perkins tried to run into traffic and then used pepper spray on them as they worked to restrain him. The deputies were able to eventually get Perkins handcuffed.

EMS arrived to help decontaminate the affected deputies.

Perkins is charged with three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer,

resisting arrest with violence and resisting arrest without violence