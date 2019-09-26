MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Jackson man remains locked up at Mobile County Jail Thursday after being charged with enticing a child for immoral purpose, according to authorities and the jail log.
Mobile Police say that at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to the Inn Town Suites at 5498 Inn Road in reference to the suspicious circumstances call.
Upon arrival, officers met the mother of a female juvenile, and she stated that an unknown male attempted to grab her daughter and force her into a room, police said. The girl was able to break away and run to safety.
Officers located a suspect at the hotel.
They arrested 27-year-old Jerrel King.
Records show King was booked at Metro Jail at 8:18 p.m. Wednesday.
