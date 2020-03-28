Today the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Jackson Police Department, captured and arrested 22-year-old Antonio Yelder.
Authorities say Yelder is responsible for breaking into churches in both Clarke and Washington County.
Yelder was taken into custody unharmed after an hour long stand-off at a home in Jackson.
Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer said on March 24 his office received reports of the Good Stone AME Zion Church, the Pine Grove United Methodist Church, as well as three separate vehicles had been burglarized. He said deputies responded to these scenes, collected evidence and began an investigation.
Stringer said knowing the City of Jackson and Clarke County had numerous churches and vehicles to be burglarized as well, investigators from Washington County began a concurrent investigation with Jackson Police and Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and after analyzing the evidence, warrants were issued for Yelder's arrest.
Yelder is charged with two counts of burglary in Washington County and four counts of burglary in Clarke County.
More charges are possible and other suspects may have been involved. The investigation is on-going.
