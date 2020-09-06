SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -- Spanish Fort investigators released the name of the man charged with firing shots at the Bass Pro Shops on Saturday.
Police said 38-year-old Robert Smith of Grove Hill fired into the building with three different weapons. Detectives believe he fired off about 50 bullets, but no one was injured. They said he was also wearing body armor during the incident.
Smith was taken into custody after police officers used a stun gun on him. Spanish Fort Police said Smith spent the night in the hospital due to a "non-related medical condition."
When he is released from the hospital, he will be charged with second-degree assault, firing into an occupied building, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrested.
Police said they do not know Smith's motive behind the shooting.
Investigators said a woman was also taken into custody after the shots were fired. Police said she has been released and they don't believe she was a willing participant in the event. Officers said witness accounts of the woman helping Smith turned out to be false. Detectives said they believe the woman was trying to stop Smith from firing.
