MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The man wanted for the murder of a Mobile teenager from earlier this week was arrested and booked into Metro Jail early Thursday morning.
Mobile Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Xavier Flake.
Flake is charged with murder and shooting into an occupied or unoccupied building.
17-year-old Tydarious Jones was shot and killed across the street from Rickarby Park Tuesday night around 6:30 p.m.
Witnesses told FOX10 News that two people got out of a car and fired about six shots before speeding off.
FOX10 News was there as Flake was escorted from MPD Headquarters to Metro Jail. He did not say a word when asked about the crime.
Flake is expected to face a judge for the first time later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.