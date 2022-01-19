MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- FOX10 News captured exclusive video of Damien Washam, 23, being rolled into the Mobile County Sheriff's Office after a few days in the hospital.

Investigators questioned him for about an hour before he was taken next door to Mobile County Metro Jail.

Washam remained silent as he was escorted to jail. He did let out a little groan as he got into the patrol car.

Investigators said he was injured after trying to run from deputies and getting tazed.

Washam is accused of using a ninja style sword to brutally murder his mother, Helen Washam, at their home on Mausap Rd. in Mobile County Sunday.

Captain Paul Burch with MCSO said, "There is no motive or no reason for someone to do something like this especially someone to do the things that he did his mother, the person brought him into this world."

Burch said Washam also severely injured his uncle who has cerebral palsy and cut his younger brother on the wrist. Burch said it was a gruesome crime scene, calling it a top five worst he’s ever seen.

Even after they talked to Washam, investigators said they still don't have a motive.

"There are a lot of questions are still unanswered," said Burch. "I've only seen this a couple of times. He had absolutely no remorse whatsoever and that's probably the most shocking part of it."

Washam was booked on murder, attempted murder and assault charges.