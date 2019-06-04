MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 31-year-old Theodore man accused of accused of killing a 2-year-old child he was trying to potty train has been indicted on a capital murder charge.
Willie Anthony Burton remains in Mobile County Metro Jail Tuesday morning, charged with capital murder, according to jail records.
Authorities say he murdered the son of his girlfriend last year.
Investigators say Burton beat the young boy, Kye Freeman, when the child refused to sit on a toilet.
The child was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead from blunt force trauma on Aug. 20, 2018.
