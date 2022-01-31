Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- In court Monday, a man is accused of stabbing and killing his stepfather last week and pleaded not guilty based on a "mental defect." The plea has left his mother feeling a wave of emotions.

Eight days following the gut-wrenching death of her husband, Vanessa Brown said the family is still in deep mourning.

"Not doing too well,” she said. “I’m still confused."

Her son, 36-year-old Freddie Maxwell pleaded not guilty to murder. The plea is based on a "mental defect."

He’s accused of killing his stepfather, Omar Brown, last Sunday on Senator Street in Mobile.

Brown said her son struggled with mental illness for years and was not consistent in taking his medication, yet through all the hardships, she stood by his side, until now.

"My husband is my husband,” said Brown. “That child of mine is a grown man. I went out of my way with my hip hurting to do what I can for you, and this is what you pay me back? I just want justice.”

Yet while being escorted to Metro Jail last week, Maxwell said his stepfather was out to get him.

"I didn't want to do it,” said Maxwell. “He tried to kill me."

Brown said her husband loved Maxwell like one of his own, and moving forward, she is trying her best to put one foot in front of the other.

"I don't have nobody to guide me,” said Brown. “I’m holding on to the good Lord's hand."

Maxwell is being held without bond. His preliminary hearing is set for March 3.