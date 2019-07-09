LUCEDALE, Miss. (WALA) -- Surveillance video from a robbery at a hotel in Lucedale helped track down two people wanted for several crimes along the Gulf Coast.
Investigators said Kelly Akins was wearing a fake beard when he walked into the Holiday Inn just before midnight on Sunday, July 7. Police said Akins pulled a gun on the receptionist at the hotel and forced her to hand over money from the cash register.
Officers said the video showed Akins leave the hotel and jump into the passenger seat of a car waiting outside. On Monday, July 8, police said they spotted the vehicle seen in the video and followed the car to another business in Lucedale. Police identified the woman driving the car as Katrina Johnson of Grand Bay. She was arrested and booked on a charge of armed robbery.
Investigators were also able to locate Kelly Akins in Mobile and he was arrested by the Mobile Police Department Cyber Intelligence Unit. He was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on a robbery charge.
According to Mobile Police, Akins is also wanted for robberies in Mobile, including one at an adult video store and another at the Little Ceasars at Moffett and Schillinger Roads. Police said they also connected him to robberies in Gulfport, and D'Iberville, Mississippi. He also faces additional charges out of Texas and Louisiana.
Katrina Johnson also faces five counts of robbery and may be charged with additional crimes.
Along with Lucedale Police and Mobile Police, the Gulfport Police Department, D'Iberville Police Department, Biloxi Police Department, and Mobile County Sheriff's Office assisted in the arrests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.