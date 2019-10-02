MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested a man and a woman on kidnapping and assault charges Tuesday night.
Investigators said Brian Howell, 35, went up to a man at a gas station, pointed a gun at him, and told him to get in the car. It happened Sunday at the Purple Cow on Rangeline Road.
According to police, Jessica Bannister was behind the wheel when the victim was forced into the car. Detectives said the victim was attacked and left in a neighborhood miles away.
The victim was driven to a local hospital for treatment.
Along with kidnapping and assault, Howell is also charged with robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.