The Orange Beach Police Department has identified an individual suspected of a series of burglaries to condominiums located on Perdido Beach Boulevard.
Investigators received an anonymous tip from an individual of the suspect’s information through social media which was aired by a local media outlet. After further investigation by investigators the suspect’s identity was confirmed to be Faith Demont Wilson.
Officials say Wilson is responsible for committing the serial crimes of burglary and theft of property.
According to authorities, approximately $16,000 in cash along with guns and personal belongings were taken from 16 condo units. All units were unlocked and several were occupied during these crimes.
Wilson has been charged with 38 felonies for theft of property and burglary. Any information on Faith Demont Wilson please contact Inv. Sgt. Trent Johnson at 251-981-9777.
