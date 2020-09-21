MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a man they say stole multiple items from Home Depot.
According to police, officers arrested 48-year-old Anthony Saucier on Friday, September 18 in reference to multiple theft of property incidents that took place at the Montlimar Drive store.
Police say the business told officers that on four different dates and times, the subject was seen pushing a shopping cart containing merchandise past all points of sale without purchasing the items.
Saucier faces theft of property first charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.