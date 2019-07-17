According to police, 26-year-old Randall Nelson went on quite the crime spree over the past few days.
"We had an individual by the name of Randall Nelson wanted for a carjacking down in Dauphin Island," said Sgt. Laderrick Dubose.
Police said the spree started when Nelson stole a truck from Dauphin Island. Dubose said Nelson drove the truck to Mobile Monday and ended up on Lancaster Rd. where he robbed a woman.
"He approached the victim and the victim thought he needed to use the cell phone because he was broken down. at some point during their interaction, he attempted to rob her. She then fled on foot leaving him there," Dubose explained.
Shortly after, detectives said Nelson surfaced on West I-65 service Road. There he robbed a man at gun point and stole his car.
"Within 15 minutes, near the area of W I-65 service road, that's where he spotted another victim and held him at gun point. That's where he took another vehicle leaving the Chevy Silverado that he had carjacked from Dauphin Island," Dubose explained.
Dubose said they found Nelson Tuesday night, thank to a tip from the public.
"When they converged on that area, they spotted the vehicle, attempted to stop it, and in the process he struck one of the police vehicles in the area," he added.
Detectives said Nelson ran into a ditch and injured himself which explains why his face was a bit bloody while leaving MPD headquarters.
Nelson is charged with 2 counts of robbery, criminal mischief first, 2 counts of reckless endangerment and attempting to elude.
