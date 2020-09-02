MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) Police arrested 39-year-old George Watts after they say a man was shot on Wednesday, September 2.
Officials say on the day of the crime at approximately 12:51 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of South Scott Street in reference to shots fired.
Upon arrival, they say officers observed the victim holding the subject down on the ground. Both were detained.
It was discovered that the victim was shot multiple times. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Watts was charged with assault 2nd degree.
