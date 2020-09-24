OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WALA) - Officers with the Ocean Springs Police Department arrested Ira Ikeen Henry after responding to a domestic disturbance call on Wednesday, September 23.
According to officials, Henry was non-compliant and made threats to assault responding officers. They say after a brief struggle, a stolen firearm was discovered in Henry’s possession.
Authorities say Henry was placed into custody and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a stolen firearm.
He is currently being housed at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. This case is still under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211.
