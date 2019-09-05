Police arrested 39-year-old Vincent Scott after they say he attacked a woman in a McDonald's parking lot.
According to police, the assault happened Wednesday, September 4, at 7:25 a.m. at the McDonalds located at 658 Government Street.
Authorities say the victim exited the location after making a purchase and got back into her vehicle. Afterwards, an unknown male then entered the passenger side of her vehicle and asked her for money.
Police say when the victim refused, the subject began assaulting her. They say the suspect then attempted to pull the victim’s pants down and get on top of her.
According to officials, the victim was able to yell for help and was aided by others at the location. The subject fled on foot as officers arrived on scene. Officers apprehended the subject as he resisted. The victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.