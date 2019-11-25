A Gautier man wanted for allegedly stealing school bus batteries and two school vehicles is now in custody in Jackson County, Miss.
Authorities arrested 41-year-old Adam Anthony Shaw Monday at a home in Bay St. Louis.
Shaw is suspected of taking 66 batteries from 33 school buses over the weekend of November 16. Investigators say they also believe he stole a white 2001 Ram 1500 Jackson County school district maintenance truck from the school barn off Eglin Road. Sheriff Mike Ezell said the enclosed 14-16 foot trailer was taken from St. Martin High School.
None of the stolen property has been recovered. The investigation is ongoing.
