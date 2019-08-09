Brandon Channell has been arrested for the theft of a lawn mower from a residence in Daphne.
Police say Channell was on probation for a similar crime at the time of this arrest.
If you have experienced the theft of lawn equipment within the past few weeks, please call 251-620-0911
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.