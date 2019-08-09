Brandon Channell

Brandon Channell has been arrested for the theft of a lawn mower from a residence in Daphne.

Brandon Channell has been arrested for the theft of a lawn mower from a residence in Daphne.

Police say Channell was on probation for a similar crime at the time of this arrest.

If you have experienced the theft of lawn equipment within the past few weeks, please call 251-620-0911

All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.