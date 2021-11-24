PACE, Fla. (WALA) -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who walked into a credit union and claimed to have a bomb.

SRCSO deputies responded to the Pen Air Federal Credit Union at 4586 U.S. Highway 90 just after 9 a.m. Wednesday in Pace. Upon arrival, deputies immediately took an adult male into custody.

Deputies searched the suspect and bomb-sniffing dog thoroughly searched the building. There were no bombs located, officials said.

Authorities did not release the suspect's name.

The case and the purpose of the threat are still under investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available, authorities said.