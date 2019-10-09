BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - Bayou La Batre police say they've arrested the man who sent a woman to the hospital after crashing into her car and driving away Tuesday.
Vincent Tran, 23, was arrested by police at his home, one day after police say he rammed his blue pickup truck into the back of a car and drove away. FOX10 News spoke to the victim, Jessica Joseph, after she was released from the hospital. Joseph is bruised, sore, and has sever whiplash.
It turns out Tran had a warrant for his arrest on an unrelated burglary charge. He was booked into Metro Jail Wednesday night.
