Officials have made an arrest following a stabbing on Dog River Drive North.
Police say 37-year-old Radee Moffett stabbed the victim multiple times.
Upon arrival on Friday, September 6, officers discovered a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.
The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The victim and known suspect were involved in an altercation when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the victim.
Moffett was charged with assault 1st.
