ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. --According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Brian Justin Morgan has been arrested for a hit and run crash that occurred of November 8, 2020.
During the incident, the vehicle, driven by Morgan, collided with a 59 year old woman pedestrian on County Road 296 west of Regalo Drive.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Morgan then fled the scene.
The woman laid on the side of the road with fatal injurie for an unknown amount of time.
Morgan was arrested on July 27, 2021 and transported to Escambia County Jail.
