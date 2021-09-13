A man spotted driving without headlights or tail lights Sunday night near Mary Esther, Fla., was pulled over by an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputy and ultimately charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, along with multiple misdemeanors, the OCSO said.

According to the agency, the deputy found 30-year-old Joshua Shaw of Louisiana did not have a valid drivers license.

An OCSO K9 that did a free air sniff outside the car near Mary Esther Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. showed a positive alert for narcotics, the OCSO said.

The OCSI said a probable cause searched turned up several bags of methamphetamine, a firearm, ammunition, and magazines wrapped in a sleeping bag, and marijuana. Shaw denied ownership of the firearm.