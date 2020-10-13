MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a 44-year-old man after they say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend.
Officials say on Monday, October 12 at approximately 9:49 a.m., officers responded to the Acceptance Loan Company located at 5300 Halls Mill Road, in reference to a kidnapping.
According to police, officers located the mother of the victim, and she stated that her daughter’s ex-boyfriend had kidnapped her daughter.
Officers were able to locate the vehicle on Highway 90 at Tillman’s Corner Parkway. The subject was stopped and taken into custody without incident. Tomocus Jackson, 44, was arrested.
Jackson faces kidnapping 2nd, domestic violence 3rd (harassment) and misdemeanor warrants (7X) charges.
