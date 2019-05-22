MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man at the center of an investigation into a local funeral home has turned himself in on three sex registry violation charges and probation violation.
Cedric McMillan, 34, of Eight Mile, was being held without bond at Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday morning on those charges.
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said McMillan was wanted for violating the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, or SORNA. Court records show McMillan was convicted of sodomy and sexual abuse against a female child under the age of 14.
On Tuesday, McMillan was in the news after deputies raided his home, a church and the funeral home he operates.
"The investigation is being driven by citizens who allege that their loved ones aren't where they're supposed to be," said MCSO Capt. Paul Burch on Tuesday.
Part of the investigation focuses on an alleged illegal cemetery which deputies said is run by McMillian. Investigators said they received several complaints about Heritage Memorial Gardens.
Some of the allegations include caskets being dug up and re-used and people not being buried where they're supposed to be. Those claims culminated in the three raids, officials said.
As yet, no one is facing charges connected to funeral home and cemetery investigation.
