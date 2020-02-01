MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- After months of searching, a dangerous man is off the streets.
41-year-old Antonio Johnson, who was once on the top of the Baldwin County Sheriffs most wanted, is behind bars at Metro jail after a four hour standoff with Mobile Police on Saturday.
In December an all points bulletin was put out for his capture.
Johnson was wanted on a warrant for a robbery and carjacking in Baldwin County.
Police say he was also wanted by U.S. Marshals for federal probation violation involving a bank robbery.
MPD tried arresting Johnson around 5:00 a.m. when he locked himself inside a bedroom at South Bay apartments leading to the standoff with Mobile SWAT.
"Our negotiators and our swat team was called out. He refused to talk to us," said Major Philip McCrary with the Mobile Police Dept.
Johnson’s long rap sheet shows numerous arrests and dozens of charges involving drugs, assaults, robberies and more.
Baldwin County deputies say the 41-year-old also failed to register as a sex offender.
Officers took him into custody after launching tear gas into the apartment where they found Johnson hiding under a bed.
"He kept telling us he was armed and that's why we were having to take our time with it."
Another person who was inside the apartment with Johnson was able to get out safely.
No injuries were reported in the standoff.
