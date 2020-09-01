FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WALA)-- Call it a miracle or a rush of adrenaline, Joe Myers' first hand account as one of many people who pulled together to save others from The Gulf Saturday afternoon in Fort Morgan is unimaginable.
The chaotic scene unfolded after a human chain broke and rip currents started pulling people out.
Unfortunately, one woman drowned.
Myers learned the woman who died was one of the people he pulled out of the Gulf.
He sent FOX10 News a message Monday night on Facebook asking how she was doing when he learned the horrible news.
Three days after the tragic accident Myers says he’s filled with regret,“I just wanted to say I’m sorry and I wish I could have done more.”
As the day was winding down Saturday afternoon he says two women yelling for help from the water pierced the air.
Myers says he was a lifeguard for seven years, without a second thought he plunged into action swimming out to help them.
He says a group of people linked together forming a human chain to try and reach them but when it broke multiple people were swept off their feet caught in a rip current.
“I did my best. I was just remembering what I was taught. I would just grab people, get behind them, try to push them in, try to swim them sideways.”
Myers says he helped at least five people get out of the water.
He believes the last person he went back for was 53-year-old Karen Graham who was one of the people that was trying to help.
The last time he saw her he says other people were performing CPR.
“She was still conscious and I was just trying to motivate her and I was like, ‘I know you’re tired but we’re almost there,’ and then a wave came over and it was just, I think it was too much for her and I just remember grabbing her.”
Myers believes God was the force pushing him beyond exhaustion.
He plans to find Graham's family to offer his condolences.
