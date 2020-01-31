MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 32-year-old Mobile Man was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Friday morning on a murder charge.
Jarante Terrell Williams is being held on that charge after being booked into the facility at 10:34 a.m., according to jail records.
The Mobile Police Department says that on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at approximately 12:25 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Athey Road, where officers discovered a male victim had been shot.
The victim, 29-year-old Jermaine Lee, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
Williams is charged in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.