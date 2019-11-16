Grove Hill Police Department responded to a call at Grove Hill Memorial Hospital during the early morning hours of November 16, 2019. GHPD arrested 20 year old Darryl Laquan Carson and charged him with Rape 1st Degree (Attempted) and Assault 2nd Degree.
Carson was booked into the Clarke County Jail by GHPD shortly after GHPD Officers and the GHPD Investigator arrived at the hospital.
Grove Hill Police Department wanted to clarify that no rape occurred but there was an attempt to rape a nurse by a patient who was discharged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.