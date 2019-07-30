MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The man accused of stabbing someone at a gas station in West Mobile pleaded not guilty to the crime.
Police said Cody Poole stabbed the man in a parking lot on Gold Mine Road during an argument. Investigators said Pool didn't know the victim and may have mistaken the man for someone else.
Poole is charged with assault and is being held with a bond of $15,000. He's due back in court on August 12.
