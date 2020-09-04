PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola Police have arrested 18-year-old Raymond Demarcus Durant and charged him with aggravated assault, use of a firearm during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a Florida delinquent adult felon.
Officials say the charges stem from a shooting incident Thursday, September 3, in the 800 block of West Strong Street where Durant was seen chasing and firing the weapon at other individuals, none of whom were injured.
They say officers attempted to stop a vehicle during the night last night which matched the description of a vehicle that was involved in recent shootings in the Pensacola area.
The car fled from officers and a short pursuit began. The driver stopped the car at 1101 W.Cross Street, and ran inside the house.
Police say officers arrested the driver of the vehicle, Christopher Cobb, for fleeing and eluding and other traffic charges.
They went on to say that officers also discovered that Durant was inside the house. Officers have obtained a search warrant for 1101 W. Cross Street in an attempt to locate evidence to recent shootings.
