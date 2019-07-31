Mobile Fire-Rescue says Phillip Troy McCan has been arrested and charged with arson 2nd following a house fire Wednesday, July 31.
According to Public Information Officer Steven Millhouse, at approximately 10:14, Mobile Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to the 7600 block of Avenue B after witnesses in the area called 911 to report a residential fire.
Millhouse says companies were able to fully extinguish and control the flames in under 20 minutes and that the structure was ventilated of smoke and toxic gases soon after.
An investigation into the fire led to McCan's arrest.
