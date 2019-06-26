MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A judge has ruled that a Mobile man charged with killing his mother is competent to stand trial.
Investigators said Clarke Raines strangled his mother, Kay Raines, before burying her body in Baldwin County.
The court ordered a mental evaluation and it was determined that Clarke Raines will stand trial for murder.
Kay Raines, 68, disappeared in January 2017 after she left her job in Gulfport. Her body was discovered two months later in Baldwin County, where it was buried in the woods off Highway 225 in Bay Minette.
The case was profiled on an episode of the A&E series "The First 48."
Investigators said Clarke Raines was a suspect in the case from the beginning because he used his mother's credit and debit cards after she disappeared. Detectives started following Raines and put a GPS tracker on his vehicle. Police said that led them to the site in Bay Minette where the body was buried.
Along with the murder charge, Clarke Raines also faces 13 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.
The case is set for pending motions to be heard on July 22, 2019.
