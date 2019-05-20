MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- School officials confirmed Monday that the man charged with killing his three-month-old daughter was a substitute teacher in Mobile County.
After his arrest, the Mobile County Public School System said Corey Parsons, 29, is no longer a substitute teacher. A spokesperson said Parsons went through "the same screening process as required of the state for all substitute and full-time teachers." The system also said Parsons had no reported disciplinary issues while working there.
Parsons was arrested after police were called to a home on Doyle Avenue Saturday night where they found the three-month-old girl suffering from a traumatic injury. The child was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Investigators have not released details about the girl's injuries.
Parsons is charged with capital murder and is expected in court sometime this week.
