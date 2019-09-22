STOCKTON, Ala. (WALA) -- A Theodore man has been arrested on a manslaughter charge in connection to a deadly crash in Baldwin County.
Alabama State Troopers said Drazen Alilovic, 48, was driving south on State Road 225 near Stockton when his 2012 Chevrolet Silverado crashed head-on with a Nissan truck. It happened around 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 21.
The driver of the Nissan, 56-year-old William B. Shuman, was killed in the wreck. Troopers said Shuman was wearing his seat belt.
Filipovic was arrested by troopers and booked into the Baldwin County Correctional Facility on a single count of Manslaughter in connection with the crash.
About half an hour after this crash, four people were killed about seven miles away in a head-on collision on Interstate 65.
