MOBILE, Ala (WALA)-- Mobile Police say 35-year-old Brennan Terrel Washam is the suspect charged with manslaughter in the death of 25-year-old Mynkha Graham-Franklin who was killed in a wreck tuesday night near Old Shell Road and N. Sage Avenue shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Investigators say Washam ran a red light and slammed into her car.
He was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail after being released from the hospital for injuries related to the wreck..
Jail records show Washam is also facing two other charges, both for firing into an occupied or unoccupied building or vehicle.
According to the case numbers listed, it appears one of those charges is somehow connected to the deadly crash.
Mobile police say investigators are still trying to piece together what exactly happened before Washam struck Graham-Franklin.
We do expect to learn more about this case after court documents are filed.
Washam could have a bond hearing Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.