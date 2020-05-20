MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested a man on a murder charge after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Brill Road.
Officers were called to Sunset on the Bayou Apartments just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20. When police arrived, they found Xavier Portlock, 27, in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Portlock died at the scene.
MPD said officers found the alleged gunman at the scene. He's identified as 26-year-old Samuel Darrington. He was arrested and charged with murder and firing into an unoccupied vehicle.
