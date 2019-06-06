MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man wearing heavy bandages on his head in his arrest photo is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail on a second-degree assault charge.
Police say that just after 11 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to the 100 block of North Ann Street to investigate reports of multiple gunshots in the area.
Officers spotted a disturbance and located a scene with a male victim suffering from multiple gunshots.
Police say the victim's wounds were non-life threatening, and he was transported to the hospital.
Officers were also able to locate and detain the suspect involved. Damein Collins, 33, was arrested.
