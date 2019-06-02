PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile man is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail on a vehicular homicide charge and other charges after a bicyclist was struck and killed Saturday night in Prichard.
It happened around 9 p.m. on Wilson Avenue, near a Hart's Fried Chicken restaurant, according to Prichard Police.
John Louis King, 70, the driver, was arrested at the scene.
Police said the cyclist was killed by the impact from the vehicle that struck him. The victim's name was not available at the time of this report. The victim was an adult male, police said.
It was determined King was intoxicated, police said. He facing charges of DUI, vehicular homicide and driving while revoked license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.