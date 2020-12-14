MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police say 35-year-old Cary Evans was arrested after an attempted robbery over the weekend.
Officials say on Saturday, December 12 at approximately 5:38 p.m., police responded to 4AM Cookie Dough + Confectionery located at 7080 Airport Boulevard Suite E in reference to a commercial robbery in progress.
Upon officer arrival, police say the owner and other citizens were holding the subject on the ground.
They say an unknown male subject, later identified as Evans, walked into the business, took the tip jar and ran out the door with the money.
Authorities say the owner chased the subject and caught him in the parking lot.
The subject then punched the victim in his face several times. Evans faces robbery 3rd charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.