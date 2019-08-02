Man crushed to death while working on car in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man is dead after family members said he was crushed by a car.
Rescue crews were called to Colgin Street in Mobile after getting a 911 call around 2 p.m. Friday. Family members said a man was working on a car when it fell and crushed him.
The man's identity has not been released. Neighbors said he is in his 50s and is known in the neighborhood for working on vehicles.
