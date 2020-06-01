PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said a diver died and another was hospitalized after showing signs of decompression sickness.
Boat crews responded to a commercial dive boat about 21 miles southeast of Pensacola around noon on Monday. When they arrived, they found a 66-year-old man dead and a 55-year-old suffering from decompression sickness.
Both men were taken to Coast Guard Station Pensacola and the survivor was then flown to Spring Hill Medical Center.
Their names have not been released.
