Foley Police said a domestic violence situation turned deadly Tuesday night, July 30, 2019. Officers responded to a 911 call from a residence in the River Trace subdivision shortly after 10:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman with a stab wound and her husband, shot to death.
“When we arrived, she was in need of help. So was the male,” said Foley Deputy Chief of Police, Thurston Bullock. “They were both found on the floor inside the residence.”
Investigators said 65-year-old Linda Doyle was flown to University Hospital in Mobile to be treated. Her husband, 71-year-old James Doyle died at the scene. Neighbors who live near the home on Colorado Court say the couple was quiet and always seemed nice.
“They’ve lived here for a few months now. They did seem really nice. We just see them in passing, like a couple of times they would wave,” said neighbor, Jessica Adams.
“It can happen anywhere. I mean, sometimes husbands and wives don’t get along and it happens,” added another neighbor who identified himself as Dave.
Police said Linda Doyle called 911 from the residence to report an issue. Police don’t know if that call was made before or after the violent exchange. Police aren’t looking for any outside suspects, saying it appears that the argument was between the married couple. Investigators said this isn’t the first reported instance of domestic violence between the pair.
“The female had recently made some police reports with us that we were looking into…some possible domestic abuse in a situation and we were checking into that being part of this case as well,” Bullock said.
The investigation is ongoing. Police said this could be a case of self-defense but haven’t been able to make that determination yet. Investigators said Linda Doyle was in stable condition Wednesday at University Hospital in Mobile.
If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to contact the Foley Police Department at 251-943-4431.
