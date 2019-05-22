MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Whistler man has died more than a week after he was injured in crash on Interstate 65 in Mobile.
On Monday, May 13, investigators said Curtis Lee Bettis, 58, was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on I-65 when it merged into the middle lane and made contact with an SUV. According to police, the impact caused the Nissan to spin out of control and it crashed into an 18-wheeler that was parked on the right shoulder of the interstate.
Bettis and the front-seat passenger were ejected through the driver-side door. A third passenger was also injured.
All three were taken to a hospital and Bettis died from his injuries on Wednesday, May 22.
Police said this is the 17th crash-related death of 2019 in Mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.