The Florida Highway Patrol says a 68-year-old man died in an early morning crash today in Santa Rosa county.
It happened about 3:30 a.m.
According to the FHP, the man was driving northbound on Morristown Road when his pickup truck left the roadway and went airborne after entering a ditch.
The truck then struck a tree. The driver was ejected.
The FHP says he was pronounced dead on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.