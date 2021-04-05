The Florida Highway Patrol says a 68-year-old man died in an early morning crash today in Santa Rosa county.

It happened about 3:30 a.m.

According to the FHP, the man was driving northbound on Morristown Road when his pickup truck left the roadway and went airborne after entering a ditch.

The truck then struck a tree. The driver was ejected.

The FHP says he was pronounced dead on the scene.