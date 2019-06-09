FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a man drowned after he fell off a sailboat in Mobile Bay.
ALEA Marine Patrol officers were called to the water near the Fairhope Pier around 3 p.m. Sunday. According to investigators, 54-year-old Paul Pugh of Lincoln, Alabama was on a 34-foot sailboat when he fell overboard.
The operator of the vessel said Pugh was on the bow reaching for a hook when he lost his balance and fell into the water. Officers said Pugh was able to tread water for a few minutes, but when the operator turned the boat around and returned to Pugh's location in the water, he was unresponsive.
Other boats in the area helped pull Pugh out of the water. Pugh was taken to Thomas Hospital where he was pronounced dead. ALEA said investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the accident.
