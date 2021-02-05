OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WALA) - Ocean Springs Police received reports of a fire at a residence on Bowen Ave. at approximately 12:20 a.m. Friday morning.
They say Ocean Springs Police and Fire responded to the scene and put the fire out which was contained to the front yard.
According to police, upon further investigation, officers discovered the suspect poured gasoline on the front door, porch, steps and front lawn of this residence. The gasoline was lit but did not spread to the surrounding areas or structure. Shortly thereafter, a suspect was identified as 35-year-old Patrick Cobb. Cobb faces fourth degree arson charges.
More charges are pending and this incident is under investigation. To submit an anonymous tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers call 1-877-787-5898 or download the free app, P3 Tips. You can also submit a web tip at www.p3tips.com/523.
