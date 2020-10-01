MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Murder suspect Sidney Zireef Burke was denied bond during a Thursday morning hearing.
Burke, who is accused of killing 25-year-old Keontae McCants of Mobile, screamed several profane words to the judge during his hearing.
Burke's arrest came less than 24 hours after the shooting, which may be linked to a murder investigation in Mobile.
In Mobile, police investigators say 62-year-old Martha McGinsey was shot inside her home on Roderick Road around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
McGinsey's family believes her shooting was in retaliation for the shooting on Lyric Street in Prichard Tuesday morning.
McCants was identified as the victim in the Prichard homicide.
Shortly after the shooting on Roderick Road, Mobile police were called to a home on Spruce Street belonging to a relative of McGinsey's.
The home had been shot at and was riddled with bullet holes.
No one was hurt there, but Mobile police believe the two crimes are connected.
McGinsey’s family members believe the crimes were in retaliation for McCants' slaying in Prichard.
Police have not said whether the arrest of Burke for the Prichard murder is connected to the murder and shooting in Mobile.
